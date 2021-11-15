US Domestic News Roundup: Florida lawmakers to meet in special session over vaccine mandates; McKesson, drug distributors face $95 billion opioid trial in Washington state and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Florida lawmakers to meet in special session over vaccine mandates

Florida lawmakers will meet in a special legislative session Monday, called by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the goal of thwarting coronavirus vaccine mandates. In a week-long session, the lawmakers, largely dominated by the Republican party, are slated to consider four bills that would impose new penalties on businesses and local governments that require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the agenda released last week by the governor's office.

McKesson, drug distributors face $95 billion opioid trial in Washington state

A trial pitting Washington state against McKesson Corp and two other drug distributors accused of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic is slated to kick off on Monday, after the state's attorney general declined to join a $26 billion nationwide settlement. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has accused McKesson, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp of creating a public nuisance by failing to prevent the diversion of prescription pills into illegal channels.

Biden to consider prohibiting oil, gas development outside Native American park

President Joe Biden will announce on Monday a step toward prohibiting oil and gas development outside the boundaries of a major Native American park in the Southwestern United States as part of a tribal summit he is hosting. Biden will also announce moves aimed at improving public safety and justice for Native Americans. Representatives from 570 tribes are expected to participate in the event, which is being held virtually because of the pandemic.

Myanmar frees U.S. journalist Fenster after negotiations with ex-U.S. diplomat

American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison on Monday in Myanmar and has left the country, his employer said, following negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta. Fenster, 37, the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in May and sentenced to prison Friday to 11 years in prison for incitement and violations of laws on immigration and unlawful assembly, a ruling that drew international condemnation.

Factbox-'Don't get brazen with me': Who is the judge in the Rittenhouse murder trial?

While the spotlight has focused on U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse and the three men he shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the judge in the case has at times taken center stage in the murder trial. Throughout the two weeks of testimony, Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder and the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, have clashed.

Nine-year-old succumbs; death toll from Houston concert stampede rises to 10

An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston and was on life support for a week said that the child had died from his injuries on Sunday. The death of Ezra Blount brought the total number of those killed during a stampede at last week's Astroworld Festival to ten, ranging in age from 9 to 27.

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

The FBI said Sunday that hackers did not access any data or personal information on its network, a day after they compromised an agency server to send out thousands of fake emails. The agency said it has fixed the software vulnerability that allowed the attack.

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart set for closing arguments in Ohio opioid trial

A jury is set to hear closing arguments on Monday in a trial in federal court in Cleveland focused on claims by two counties in Ohio that three major retail pharmacy chains - CVS, Walgreens and Walmart - fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic by failing to stop addictive painkilling pills from reaching the black market. The arguments will cap off a trial in a lawsuit by Lake and Trumbull counties accusing CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc of bearing responsibility for the deadly effects of the epidemic in those communities.

Biden, needing a boost, to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill

In need of a political boost, President Joe Biden will sign a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday at a ceremony expected to draw Democrats and some Republicans who were instrumental in getting the legislation passed. The measure is expected to create jobs across the country by dispersing billions of dollars to state and local governments to fix crumbling bridges and roads, and expanding broadband internet access to millions of Americans.

Jury to decide fate of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse after closing arguments

Prosecution and defense will deliver closing speeches on Monday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, offering to the jury vastly different conclusions about why the U.S. teenager opened fire during protests in Wisconsin and whether it was justified. The arguments are the lawyers' last chance to influence a jury after nearly two weeks of testimony that included considerable evidence supporting the teenager's argument that he was attacked before he fired his semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle, killing two men and wounding a third.

