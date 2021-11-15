UK support for Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility -PM's spokesman

Britain remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will back it in the face of Russian hostility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia on Monday that the western military alliance was standing by Ukraine amid a large and unusual concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders. Asked about the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders, Johnson's spokesman said: "We are seeing a concerning situation at that border. We remain in unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will continue to support them in the face of Russian hostility."

The spokesman also criticised Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko for a migration crisis on its border with Poland. "What we are seeing are the latest in a series of abhorrent attempts by the Lukashenko regime to engineer a migrant crisis, to undermine Poland and others in the region," he said.

"We stand in solidarity with our European partners and are committed to ensuring the Lukashenko regime is held accountable for its actions." European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to agree further sanctions against Belarus.

