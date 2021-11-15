Left Menu

UK support for Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility -PM's spokesman

Britain remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will back it in the face of Russian hostility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia on Monday that the western military alliance was standing by Ukraine amid a large and unusual concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:33 IST
UK support for Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility -PM's spokesman

Britain remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will back it in the face of Russian hostility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia on Monday that the western military alliance was standing by Ukraine amid a large and unusual concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders. Asked about the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders, Johnson's spokesman said: "We are seeing a concerning situation at that border. We remain in unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will continue to support them in the face of Russian hostility."

The spokesman also criticised Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko for a migration crisis on its border with Poland. "What we are seeing are the latest in a series of abhorrent attempts by the Lukashenko regime to engineer a migrant crisis, to undermine Poland and others in the region," he said.

"We stand in solidarity with our European partners and are committed to ensuring the Lukashenko regime is held accountable for its actions." European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to agree further sanctions against Belarus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021