Anganwadi:No distinction b/w married & unmarried daughter for eligibility as per guidelines:SC

The Supreme Court Monday said no distinction can be drawn between a married and unmarried daughter to consider the eligibility as per the guidelines for selection to the post of Anganwadi Sevika in Bihar.

A bench of Justices R Subhash Reddy and Hrishikesh Roy observed while dealing with the issue of appointment of the Anganwadi Sevika in Panchayat Centre in Block Muraul of Muzaffarpur district.

''No distinction can be drawn between a married daughter and unmarried daughter for the purpose of considering the eligibility as per the guidelines. It is quite common in rural areas, the paternal home, and maternal home may be in the same village sometimes. ''When the criteria are notified in the guidelines such guidelines have to be interpreted as it is without deviating the same keeping in mind the facts of a particular case,'' the bench said.

In 2006, an advertisement was issued by the Mukhiya/Panchayat Secretary, Gram Panchayat Mirapur (Kumrapakar) Panchayat, inviting applications for appointment of Anganwadi Sevika in a Panchayat Centre of Gram Panchayat Mirapur, Block Muraul, district Muzaffarpur. In the first round of litigation, when the petitioner Kumari Rekha Bharati was appointed, the same was questioned by filing a complaint. Based on the complaint, the appointment of the appellant (Bharati) was cancelled by the District Programme Officer.

When the cancellation was challenged, Patna High Court, while quashing the termination of the appellant (Bharati), issued directions to the District Magistrate to pass appropriate orders after hearing both the parties. Pursuant to the order of the High Court, the District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur passed orders relying on guidelines holding that the complainant, was ineligible for appointment, on the ground that at the relevant time, her father was a government teacher in Vaishali. The order of the District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur was confirmed by the Appellate Authority i.e. Commissioner.

As against the order of cancellation of the appointment, as confirmed by the Appellate Authority, the complainant filed a writ petition before the High Court which was confirmed by the division bench.

The high court said that the complainant's paternal home is in Vaishali where her father was working as a teacher but she is eligible for an appointment in the district of Muzaffarpur where she was married.

The top court said that from a reading of Clause 3 of guidelines, it is clear that relatives such as daughter/wife/daughter-in-law of the government servant are ineligible for appointment as Anganwadi Sevika. The apex court said the Division Bench has not considered the guidelines in proper perspective and affirmed the judgement of the Single Judge.

It directed the authorities to issue fresh notification, inviting applications for appointment to the post of Anganwadi Sevika for the centre in question, and make a fresh selection as per the guidelines which are in force now. ''It is made clear that the appellant (Bharati) and 9th Respondent (complainant) are not precluded for applying pursuant to a fresh notification. If they apply, their claims also be considered along with other candidates. Till such fresh notification is issued and selections are made, the 9th Respondent is entitled to continue as Anganwadi Sevika,'' the bench said.

