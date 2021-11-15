Soccer-Kenya's top football official granted bail amid corruption investigation

A Kenyan court on Monday granted bail to Nick Mwendwa, president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), after police had sought his detention for 14 days to allow for an investigation into allegations of corruption.

Police arrested Mwendwa on Friday, the day after the sports ministry announced a caretaker committee would run the federation for six months while authorities investigate allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure.

