Militant gunned down by security forces in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:04 IST
An unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in the Hyderpora area of the city on Monday, police said.
The encounter broke out when the security forces were conducting an anti-militancy operation in the area, a police official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained, he added.
