Militant gunned down by security forces in Srinagar

An unidentified militant was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in the Hyderpora area of the city on Monday, police said.

The encounter broke out when the security forces were conducting an anti-militancy operation in the area, a police official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained, he added.

