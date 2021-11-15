Left Menu

EU ready to support sanctions on Russian mercenaries, France says

Reuters reported in September that Mali's military junta was in discussions about deploying Russia's Wagner Group in Mali , which France says is not acceptable because it has its own troops in the region. "There's a common will to decide a legal framework for sanctions that will be put on the Wagner Group," Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters on the margins of an EU foreign ministers meeting that discussed Mali.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:17 IST
EU ready to support sanctions on Russian mercenaries, France says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union agreed on Monday to draft a framework for possible sanctions on Russian mercenaries who could be deployed to West Africa's Sahel region, France's foreign minister said. Reuters reported in September that Mali's military junta was in discussions about deploying Russia's Wagner Group in Mali , which France says is not acceptable because it has its own troops in the region.

"There's a common will to decide a legal framework for sanctions that will be put on the Wagner Group," Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters on the margins of an EU foreign ministers meeting that discussed Mali. Le Drian said any sanctions would also be imposed on any companies working with the Wagner Group.

French officials say the junta is turning to Wagner as part of efforts to cling to power beyond a transition period due to end after the Feb. 27 presidential and legislative elections. Relations between France and its former colony have soured over Wagner and since Paris said in June it would reshape its 5,000-strong counter-terrorism mission in the region.

Mali's prime minister has accused Paris of abandoning Bamako. The West African country is a former French colony. Reuters has been unable to reach the Wagner Group for comment. Over a dozen people with ties to the Wagner Group have previously told Reuters it has carried out clandestine combat missions on the Kremlin’s behalf in Ukraine, Libya and Syria. Russian authorities deny Wagner contractors carry out their orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021