Calcutta HC orders audit of expenditure of central funds for flood-hit people

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:19 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the principal accountant general of West Bengal to audit the expenditure of central funds for the people affected by flood in Malda and Murshidabad districts in 2017. Passing an order on a PIL which claimed that some panchayat members played a role in ensuring that fake beneficiaries got the benefit depriving the truly affected people, a division bench presided over by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed that the audit would be monitored by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The bench ordered that the principal accountant general's report be submitted before the court by February 14.

It was alleged in the PIL that many of the genuinely affected people did not receive the funds, while a number of fake claimants got the benefits.

The petitioner's lawyer Srijib Chakraborti claimed that in Sripur II panchayat of Malda alone, several genuinely affected people were denied the benefit of Rs 70,000 allotted to each family.

