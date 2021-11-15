Left Menu

CISF gets new DG

IPS officer Sheel Vardhan Singh on Monday took charge as the new director general of the CISF, a central paramilitary force that guards major civil airports and vital installations of the country.He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the troops before he took charge of the force at its headquarters located in the CGOs Complex on Lodhi Road here.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the order for appointing Singh as the new CISF DG last week.NSG DG M A Ganapathy has been holding the additional charge of the force.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:42 IST
CISF gets new DG
  • Country:
  • India

IPS officer Sheel Vardhan Singh on Monday took charge as the new director general of the CISF, a central paramilitary force that guards major civil airports and vital installations of the country.

He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the troops before he took charge of the force at its headquarters located in the CGOs Complex on Lodhi Road here.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the order for appointing Singh as the new CISF DG last week.

NSG DG M A Ganapathy has been holding the additional charge of the force. The CISF has been in additional charge since May this year after then DG Subodh Jaiswal was moved as the CBI Director.

The new CISF DG is a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the Bihar cadre and has been serving at the Centre as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

''During his distinguished career spanning 35 years, he (Singh) has held many important and sensitive positions in the state of Bihar and during central deputation to government of India.'' ''On central deputation, the new DG has also served in the Ministry of External Affairs at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh as a first secretary,'' a CISF spokesperson said.

Singh is the 29th head of the about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force that was raised in 1969. It currently guards 64 civil airports and a number of important installations in the aerospace and nuclear domains of the country, the Delhi Metro and historical monuments like the Red Fort and the Taj Mahal.

He has a service tenure till August, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021