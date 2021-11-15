Left Menu

Russia's Putin signs decree on humanitarian support to eastern Ukraine - reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:47 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on humanitarian support to the population of the rebel-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.

TASS news agency said Putin has ordered the government to lift curbs on exports and imports of goods between Russia and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, controlled by the separatists.

