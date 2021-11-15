Left Menu

Woman held with 2 bullets at Delhi Metro station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:54 IST
A 19-year-old woman was apprehended by the CISF at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for carrying bullets in her luggage, officials said.

They said the passenger was intercepted at Seelampur metro station around 11.15 am during security check.

Carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and the woman could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the two live bullets of .325 bore, they said.

She was handed over to the local police for investigation, the officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing a counter-terrorist cover to the metro network in the National Capital Region.

