Ex-MP DP Yadav booked under kidnapping, extortion charges in UP's Moradabad

Former MP DP Yadav has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police under kidnapping, forgery and extortion charges, officials here said on Monday, days after he was acquitted by the Uttarakhand High Court in a murder case.

Police here said an FIR was registered at the civil lines police station against him, former Thakurdwara MLA Vijay Yadav and four others on the direction of the CJM court on Saturday. Civil Lines inspector Ravindra Pratap Singh said the FIR was lodged by Delhi Road resident Anil Tomar who has alleged that DP Yadav, Vijay Yadav and four others ''kidnapped'' him from civil lines area and demanded Rs 10 crore to release him or threatened to kill him. Singh said the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 364 (kidnapping for ransom) and 384 (extortion) among others. An inquiry has been set up and the accused will be arrested if the complaint is found to be true, the police officer said. The Uttarakhand High Court had last Wednesday acquitted DP Yadav in the murder case of Ghaziabad MLA Mahendra Singh Bhati, setting aside the order of the CBI Court of Dehradun. The high court found no concrete evidence against DP Yadav and ordered his release.

He was previously granted interim bail in the case.

On the evening of September 13, 1992, Bhati was shot dead at Dadri railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

