Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic worried about UK rhetoric, action on N.Ireland

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:57 IST
EU's Sefcovic worried about UK rhetoric, action on N.Ireland
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The European Union remains worried about the rhetoric and action of the British government regarding post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, the top EU official dealing with the matter said on Monday.

Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify efforts to break the impasse. Brussels cautiously welcomed a change in tone from London, though Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said "significant gaps" remained.

"I have to say I worry about the rhetoric and action of the UK as regards the implementation of the agreements and in particular the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland," European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic told an Irish parliamentary committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021