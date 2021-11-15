EU's Sefcovic worried about UK rhetoric, action on N.Ireland

The European Union remains worried about the rhetoric and action of the British government regarding post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, the top EU official dealing with the matter said on Monday.

Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify efforts to break the impasse. Brussels cautiously welcomed a change in tone from London, though Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said "significant gaps" remained.

"I have to say I worry about the rhetoric and action of the UK as regards the implementation of the agreements and in particular the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland," European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic told an Irish parliamentary committee.

