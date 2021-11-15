Left Menu

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:01 IST
Gen Naravane meets with Israeli General; discusses aspects of bilateral military cooperation

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday met with Major General Tamir Yadai, Israeli Army’s Chief of the Ground Forces, and discussed ways to bolster bilateral military cooperation and also visited the Special Operations Unit of the Israel Defence Forces where he was briefed on various aspects of counter-terrorism operations.

Gen Naravane, who arrived in Israel on Sunday on his maiden visit to further strengthen India's defence and security cooperation with the Jewish state, also received a Guard of Honour at Latrun, Israel.

''General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Major General Tamir Yadai, Chief of the Ground Forces, Israel Defence Forces #IDF and discussed aspects of bilateral military cooperation,” the Indian Army said in a tweet.

On the first day of his visit to Israel, General Naravane also received a Guard of Honour at Latrun, Israel. ''COAS complimented the Guard for impeccable Turnout & Parade,” it said in another tweet.

''General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces #IDF & was briefed on aspects of conduct of counter-terrorism operations. #COAS was also briefed about specialist weapons & equipment used by #IDF,'' it tweeted.

His five-day visit to Israel comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar travelled to Tel Aviv.

In August, then Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria also paid a four-day visit to Israel.

During the visit, Gen Naravane “will be meeting the country's senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations,'' the Indian Army had said in a statement.

He will take forward the ''excellent'' bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues, it added.

In reflection of growing bilateral defence ties, India and Israel last month agreed to form a task force to develop a 10-year strategy for identifying new areas of collaboration in the defence sector.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

