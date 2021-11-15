No interim relief for Sena leader Adsul in bank fraud case

A special court here on Monday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Shiv Sena leader and former MP Anandrao Adsul in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him in connection with an alleged Rs 980-crore fraud at the City Co-operative Bank.

Fearing arrest in the case, Adsul had approach the special court for anticipatory bail.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had rejected his plea challenging the case and summons issued by the ED directing him to appear before it for questioning.

The HC, while rejecting his plea, had said the politician was at liberty to approach the special court and seek anticipatory bail if he apprehends arrest.

The ED case against Adsul pertains to alleged Rs 980 crore worth of financial irregularities at the City Cooperative Bank. Adsul is a former chairman of the bank.

The money laundering case is based on a first information report (FIR) of the Mumbai police's EOW lodged over alleged irregularities in disbursement of loans and other financial transactions in the bank.

