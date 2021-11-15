Once physical hearing starts, then court may carve out exceptions for virtual proceedings: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said that once a physical hearing in the court starts then it may carve out any exception, if necessary for virtual hearings. A bench of Justices LN Rao and BR Gavai agreed to hear a plea of woman lawyer Esha Mazumdar who, due to the prevailing COVID situation in the country, sought an option for women advocates to opt for virtual hearing during pregnancy. “This physical hearing system in the Supreme Court has worked perfectly for 70 years before COVID. Unless we start physical hearing we will not come to know what the problems are. Once we start the physical hearing, then we can carve out any exceptions, if necessary,” the bench said. Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for Mazumdar, said that due to the situation women lawyers are constrained to choose between pregnancy and career, and many working women lawyers are compelled to quit their active practice. The bench said that’s why for the working woman, the Supreme Court has started a crèche facility at a new annexe building and they should avail that. Giri said that the right to pregnancy is a fundamental right. Every effort ought to be made to see that it is not violated. The bench said, “Tomorrow one section will say that they are old and suffer from comorbidities and therefore one cannot come to court, other will say Delhi’s pollution is very high and therefore they cannot come to court…You see there is no end to exceptions. Once we start physical hearing then we can take the help of technology”. Giri said that they do want the courts to open up but it can carve out a limited exception for women lawyers, who are pregnant keeping in view the prevailing COVID situation. The bench said that now the world is returning to normalcy and everything is now gradually opening up. “We will see what we can do. We will issue notice and tag it with other similar matters pending before the court,” the bench said. Mazumdar in his plea filed through advocate Priyanjali Singh said, “It is respectfully submitted that in the present circumstances when the COVID situation across the country is getting better and the courts are resuming physical hearing, the plea of the petitioner is that an option ought to be given to women lawyers to opt for virtual hearing during pregnancy and thereafter for at least 26 weeks till the women are sufficiently independent to start appearing physically before courts”. The petitioner has made the Centre, Bar Council of India, and all High Courts party in the matter.

The plea said that the Right to Pregnancy is recognised as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the constitution and since the right to pregnancy is a fundamental right every effort ought to be made to see that it is not violated only because a woman is constrained to choose between pregnancy and her career. “Research has established that many working women lawyers are compelled to quit active practice during pregnancy since it is not possible for women lawyers to travel long distances and use the existing physical infrastructure in courts across the country to practice”, it said. The plea said that Maternity benefits are also not available to independent practicing professionals such as lawyers, therefore the option of virtual hearing mode (hybrid hearing) be extended to women lawyers during their pregnancy so that they do not have to quit the practice. “Such mechanism be established permanently and necessary arrangements be made for such permanent arrangements in courts across the country,” the plea said.

