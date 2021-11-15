Putin, Lukashenko discussed Russian gas flow to Europe - RIA quotes Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have had a conversation about Russian gas flows to Europe via Belarus, a Kremlin spokesman said, after Moscow had signalled its displeasure with a threat by Lukashenko to stop them. RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the conversation took place on Sunday, without providing further details.

Lukashenko threatened on Thursday to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions against Minsk over a migrant standoff https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/poland-reports-violent-clashes-overnight-migrants-attempt-new-border-breach-2021-11-11 on the Belarus-EU border, suggesting he could halt the transit of gas and other goods via Belarus. Putin said on Saturday that Belarus had not consulted him beforehand, adding that such a move would risk harming ties between Minsk and its key ally Moscow.

