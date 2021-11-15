Former Trump adviser Bannon arrives at FBI's DC office
Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrived at the FBI's Washington office on Monday morning before a scheduled court appearance to face charges after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Bannon, 67, was expected to surrender to law enforcement in on Monday and make his initial appearance in federal court, according to the Justice Department.
