Soldier killed as car plunges into gorge in JK's Doda
An army personnel was killed and a civilian injured on Monday after a private vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The accident took place on the Doda-Bhagwah road near Bimna village when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said.
- Country:
- India
An army personnel was killed and a civilian injured on Monday after a private vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The accident took place on the Doda-Bhagwah road near Bimna village when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said. They said a rescue operation was launched and two persons travelling in the vehicle were pulled out in critical condition, and rushed to a hospital. One of them, who was later identified as army personnel Paramjeet Singh of village Dessa, was declared brought dead at a hospital, while Khurshid Ahmad is undergoing treatment, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paramjeet Singh
- Khurshid Ahmad
- Bimna village
- Jammu
- Dessa
- Doda
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
Cycle rally under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by CRPF in Jammu
Two former NC legislators among dozen leaders join BJP in Jammu
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Pledge taking ceremonies held across Jammu
PDD signs pact with IIT Jammu for capacity building to reduce transformer breakdowns
Private bank security guards stage protest against salary cut in Jammu