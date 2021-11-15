Left Menu

Soldier killed as car plunges into gorge in JK's Doda

An army personnel was killed and a civilian injured on Monday after a private vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The accident took place on the Doda-Bhagwah road near Bimna village when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said.

PTI | Bhaderwah | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:27 IST
Soldier killed as car plunges into gorge in JK's Doda
  • Country:
  • India

An army personnel was killed and a civilian injured on Monday after a private vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The accident took place on the Doda-Bhagwah road near Bimna village when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said. They said a rescue operation was launched and two persons travelling in the vehicle were pulled out in critical condition, and rushed to a hospital. One of them, who was later identified as army personnel Paramjeet Singh of village Dessa, was declared brought dead at a hospital, while Khurshid Ahmad is undergoing treatment, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021