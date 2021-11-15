Liverpool blast is reminder of need to be vigilant -UK PM Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday a taxi explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool, which police have declared a terrorist incident, was a reminder of the need to remain vigilant.
"I can't comment on the details of the case or its motivation but it is a stark reminder of the need for us all to remain utterly vigilant," Johnson said at a news conference, following an announcement that the national threat level had been raised to severe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Liverpool
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to arrive in UK for COP26 summit, bilateral talks with Johnson
UPDATE 1-France says Macron and Johnson will try to de-escalate post-Brexit fishing row
UK-France fishing spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting
France says Macron and Johnson will try to de-escalate post-Brexit fishing row
France's Macron and UK's Johnson met over fishing row