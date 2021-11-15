Seeking ‘job or jail’, aspirant junior teachers of Odisha try to enter Assembly premises

Seeking “job or jail” , several aspirants for junior teachers’ posts scuffled with the police while trying to enter the premises of the Odisha Assembly on Monday. At least 50 demonstrators were detained and later released, a police officer said. The protestors, under the banner of the Odisha Junior Teachers Aspirant Union, have been staging a demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi Road, close to the Assembly, since last week. Though more than 10,000 junior teachers’ posts had been lying vacant for a long time, the state government had not issued any notification for the recruitment of junior teachers in the schools since 2016 on different pleas, Brahmananda Barik, the president of the association, claimed. When the agitating members of the association marched towards the Assembly building, the police picked up nine of them on the charge of breaching peace on a public thoroughfare. “We were democratically staging a peaceful agitation when the police picked up our nine friends and took them to the Saheed Nagar police station.

“This was not acceptable to us and our members attempted to barge into the Assembly premises in protest, said Barik. Wearing black headbands and holding placards that read ‘Job or Jail’, some of the protesters staged a sit-in in front of the gate with posters of B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Bhagat Singh.

“If the government is unable to provide us job, send us to jail so that unemployed youths can get meals in prison,” said one of the protesters.

Ahead of the winter session of the Assembly which commences from December 1, different organisations and employees’ associations have started reserving space in the MG Road area to stage demonstrations throughout the month.

Apart from junior teachers, Odisha State Motor Driver Sangh, Sanskrit Teachers’ Association, and some other women organisations have already put up tents in the appropriate area to stage demonstrations during the Assembly session.

