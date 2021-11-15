Rajnath unveils plaque renaming IDSA after Manohar Parrikar

The formal process to rename the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses after former defence minister Manohar Parrikar has been completed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiling a plaque on Monday that carried its new name.

In his address on the occasion, Singh paid glowing tributes to Parrikar and said he had a deep understanding of matters related to defence and that his insistence on indigenisation and efforts for politico-military synergy made him an ''invaluable asset''. ''He was a thoughtful leader for our armed forces. His leadership in the 2016 counter-terrorist strikes following the Uri incident and the decision of 'One Rank One Pension' taken in the interest of the armed forces will be long remembered,'' Singh added.

Last year, the defence ministry decided to rechristen the national security think tank Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (MP-IDSA) to honour the commitment and legacy of the former defence minister, Parrikar, who was defence minister from November 2014 to March 2017, died on March 17, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

The Institute was set up in 1965 to provide objective assessments of issues relating to national and international security and it is funded by the defence ministry.

The ministry said the renaming of the IDSA follows the unanimous decision by the general body earlier this year to effect the change in the memory of the former defence minister. ''The renaming coincided with the 57th Foundation Day of the Institute that is celebrated on November 11 every year,'' the ministry said.

In his address, Singh lauded the hard work and determination of the institute which, he said, has emerged as one of the best think tanks in the field of defence, national security and international relations in the last almost six decades. He described it as a unique institution that has brought together talents in academia and different research areas.

''The ideas that came out of the brainstorming have helped decision-makers in dealing with the challenges of the 21st century. This institute has reached people through its large number of publications,'' Singh said. ''It is constantly striving to carry forward its glorious legacy,” he added.

Singh also called upon the Institute to contemplate more deeply in areas of national security so that it can also be useful in the overall growth of the nation. He described the MP-IDSA as an invaluable treasure that can provide a new direction to the defence and security of the country. ''All of you are studying from traditional warfare to non-contact and hybrid warfare and other concepts of war. But along with comprehensive national security comes high end technological capability, a population of a diverse skill set and national economic strength,'' he said.

