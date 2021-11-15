2 militants nabbed in Manipur

Two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested in separate incidents in Manipur's Thoubal and Imphal East districts, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.

Acting on tip-offs, Assam Rifles personnel along with Manipur Police launched search operations and nabbed a People's Liberation Army (PLA) militant in Thoubal and a Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) insurgent in Imphal East district on Sunday.

The KCP insurgent was allegedly involved in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khurai in Imphal East on Sunday.

The PLA and KCP militants were handed over to Thoubal and Porompat police stations respectively for further investigation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)