EDMC commissioner suspends two sanitary inspectors for negligence of duty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
EDMC municipal commissioner Vikas Anand on Monday suspended two sanitary inspectors for alleged negligence of duty, the civic body said.

Anand took the action after carrying out inspection of two wards as part of a drive to combat air pollution.

During the inspection, the municipal commissioner suspended two sanitary inspectors of Shahdara (North) Zone for ''negligence of duty,'' the EDMC said in a statement.

''Both sanitary inspectors were suspended for not taking appropriate action to stop open burning of garbage, and for not maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their wards,'' it said.

Commissioner Anand said the corporation is making every effort to control increasing level of air pollution, and in such a situation the negligence of officials ''will not be tolerated''.

Meanwhile, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal along with Anand took a meeting to review work being done to curb pollution.

The mayor directed officials to take action against people indulged in activities contributing to pollution.

Anand said teams have been set up to monitor the situation. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

