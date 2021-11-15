Left Menu

Judge dismisses charge against U.S. teen Rittenhouse for possessing rifle

A Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against the U.S. teenager for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self defense. In dismissing the charge, Judge Bruce Schroeder say the law on possession was unclear.

Reuters | Kenosha | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:20 IST
A Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against the U.S. teenager for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self defense.

In dismissing the charge, Judge Bruce Schroeder say the law on possession was unclear. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings. (Reporting By Nathan Layne in Kenosha, Wisconsin, editing by Ross Colvin)

