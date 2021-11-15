Judge dismisses charge against U.S. teen Rittenhouse for possessing rifle
A Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against the U.S. teenager for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self defense. In dismissing the charge, Judge Bruce Schroeder say the law on possession was unclear.
Reuters | Kenosha | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
A Wisconsin judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against the U.S. teenager for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used to shoot three people, killing two, in what he says was self defense.
In dismissing the charge, Judge Bruce Schroeder say the law on possession was unclear. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings. (Reporting By Nathan Layne in Kenosha, Wisconsin, editing by Ross Colvin)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bruce Schroeder
- U.S.
- Rittenhouse
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Kenosha
- Wisconsin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues
U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
EU welcomes pause in tariff tiff with U.S. as step in right direction
Blinken says U.S. in talks with allies on getting Iran to agree to nuclear deal