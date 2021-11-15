Left Menu

Azam Khan produced in court in UP Jal Nigam recruitment case

After the probe, the SIT had filed a charge sheet against Azam and a few others.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:25 IST
Jailed Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan was produced in a special CBI court on Monday in connection with a case of alleged anomalies in appointments to 1,300 posts in the UP Jal Nigam during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government.

Azam was handed over the copies of the charge sheet.

He is presently lodged in Sitapur jail from where he was brought to Lucknow on the court's order.

Special judge Manoj Pandey fixed the next hearing on November 29.

An FIR was lodged with SIT police station in the matter on April 25, 2018. After the probe, the SIT had filed a charge sheet against Azam and a few others. It is still probing the case against some other accused.

The court had taken cognisance in the case under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and destruction of evidence and under the Prohibition of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

