Maha: 2 held for running online betting racket during T20 WC final
PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people were arrested in Bibwewadi area of Pune for allegedly running an online mechanism to take bets during Sunday's T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand, police said.
An official said on Monday that the racket was busted by a Social Security Cell team, which raided a flat and held Onkar Samudre (25) and Nikhil Bothra (26).
''We have seized laptops and mobile handsets.The two were charged under Prevention Of Gambling Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and IPC,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia set for international border reopening for vaccinated public
T20 WC: Final will be either between India-Pakistan or Australia-England
T20 WC: Australia face must-win matches against B'desh and Windies, says Finch
Cricket-Warne blasts Smith selection after England thump Australia
Australia are still very good team in T20 international cricket: Finch