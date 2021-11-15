Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for running online betting racket during T20 WC final

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:26 IST
Maha: 2 held for running online betting racket during T20 WC final
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested in Bibwewadi area of Pune for allegedly running an online mechanism to take bets during Sunday's T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand, police said.

An official said on Monday that the racket was busted by a Social Security Cell team, which raided a flat and held Onkar Samudre (25) and Nikhil Bothra (26).

''We have seized laptops and mobile handsets.The two were charged under Prevention Of Gambling Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and IPC,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021