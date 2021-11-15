Left Menu

Palestinian doctor revives case against Israel over daughters killed in Gaza

A Palestinian doctor appealed to Israel's Supreme Court on Monday for compensation over the killing of his three daughters and a niece in an Israeli strike in Gaza in 2009. Israel has long acknowledged that one of its tanks killed the four during a three-week offensive against Palestinian militants.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:29 IST
Palestinian doctor revives case against Israel over daughters killed in Gaza

A Palestinian doctor appealed to Israel's Supreme Court on Monday for compensation over the killing of his three daughters and a niece in an Israeli strike in Gaza in 2009.

Israel has long acknowledged that one of its tanks killed the four during a three-week offensive against Palestinian militants. But it argued successfully in a lower court in 2018 that the deaths of Izzeldin Abuelaish's daughters Mayar, 15, Ayah, 13, and Bessan, 21, and his niece Nour, 14, stemmed from an "act of war", thereby shielding the state from damages claims.

"I hope the judges will side with the truth and justice and help me achieve justice for my daughters and niece," Abuelaish told Reuters. At the hearing in Jerusalem, a lawyer for the Israeli Defence Ministry again cited the "act of war" argument. An attorney for Abuelaish said the military should be seen as criminally negligent, leaving the state open to damage claims.

The court said it would announce its decision at a later date, which it did not specify, on Abuelaish's appeal against the 2018 ruling. "This is a tragedy that stood out. It should be noted that we share in your sorrow," Justice Yitzhak Amit said, after Abuelaish addressed the court, appealing to the three judges to listen to his plea "with an open heart".

An Israeli military investigation in 2009 said soldiers thought they had identified Hamas militants on the upper level of the doctor's home. It said that two tank shells were fired, but once "screams were heard", an order was immediately given to curtail the strike.

Abuelaish, a Hebrew-speaking gynaecologist who has worked in Israeli hospitals and now lives in Canada, was live on the phone with an Israeli television reporter providing an update on the Gaza fighting when the blasts occurred. "My God, my girls," he cried into the phone.

Now, Abuelaish said, he wants an apology from Israel and compensation, planning to use any funds he receives to expand the "Daughters for Life" foundation he established. It offers educational opportunities for young women from the Middle East, including from Israel.

"I did my best, and I will continue to do my best till I meet them one day," said Abuelaish before heading to Gaza to visit his daughters' graves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021