Left Menu

Madras HC chief justice to now head Meghalaya HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:36 IST
Madras HC chief justice to now head Meghalaya HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sanjib Banerjee, the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, was on Monday transferred as the next Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry tweeted about the transfer of Justice Banerjee.

''In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Hon. President of India, in consultation with Hon. Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Sanjib Banerjee, CJ, Madras, HC as CJ, Meghalaya, HC,'' the Department of Justice said, citing the notification.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Banerjee to the Meghalaya High Court. This decision snowballed into a controversy with voices for and against the shifting of the senior judge.

Two major lawyers' bodies in Chennai-- the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA), the largest one with a membership of over 20,000 advocates, and the Madras Bar Association, an elite group of advocates -- had joined the chorus and passed resolutions protesting against the collegium's recommendation to shift the CJ.

Over 30 senior advocates of the High Court have also joined those protesting against the transfer.

Over 200 advocates had written to the CJI and the collegium protesting against Justice Banerjee's transfer to Meghalaya High Court and urging them to reconsider the matter.

There were voices in support of the transfer as well.

Justice Ranjit V More had retired as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on November 3 and Justice H S Thangkhiew was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court with effect from November 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021