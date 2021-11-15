Left Menu

Vaishno Devi shrine board initiates work on Banganga rejuvenation in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:38 IST
The Banganga river in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir is getting a facelift with focus on conservation and development along its embankments, an official said on Monday.

The river is considered a sacred and holy stream by the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in the district.

The rejuvenation work on the river in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, started last month on a mission mode for removal of waste in a phased manner generated from nearby localities that has caused pollution, an official of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said.

Earlier, a plan has also been initiated for construction of drainage pipes as the area is lacking a sewer network system with interceptor chambers to divert polluted water.

The official said SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Kumar on Monday reviewed the ongoing civil and sanitation works of the Banganga rejuvenation project aimed at improving the ecology and aesthetics of the area.

Kumar visited bathing ghats along the river and assessed the work executed so far regarding desilting and renovation, the official said.

He emphasised the need to strengthen checks like effluent monitoring, afforestation and awareness of stakeholders.

''The Banganga rejuvenation project is a very important focus area for us as a stakeholder and we would like to put in a system that works. The solution is to bring in community participation with the Shrine Board acting as facilitator," the CEO said.

He laid emphasis on a holistic approach for rejuvenation of Banganga, wherein water management and environment management are taken together for implementation to restore the lost ecology of the polluted stretches of the water body.

The CEO also inspected the Vatika, a theme garden, adjoining to the river and ordered necessary renovation works to be carried out, including removing of wild plants and shrubs. PTI TAS AB HDA

