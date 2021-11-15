HC grants protection from coercive action to businessman in corruption case i

The Delhi High Court Monday granted interim protection from coercive action to a businessman in CBI's corruption case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, subject to him joining the probe.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice and sought response from the investigating agency on Sathish Babu Sana's petition to quash CBI's FIR in the case on the ground that it “unjustifiably and falsely implicates” him as a suspect or accused to “wreak vengeance and settle scores” when he has been involved in the investigation as a “witness”. The petition also challenges a trial court order allowing the investigating agency to obtain his voice samples. The high court allowed the petitioner's voice sample to be collected and sent for investigation but clarified that the same would be subject to the outcome of the petition. “Till the next date of hearing, the CBI will take no coercive action against the petitioner subject to his joining investigation as and when directed,” the judge ordered. The CBI had lodged a case against Moin Qureshi after the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department's probe into money laundering allegations against him, in which investigation allegedly revealed the involvement of senior public servants.

The matter would be heard next in January. Sana in his petition said that he “reasonably apprehends” that since he made an extortion complaint to the CBI against some “then high-ranking officials”, the “agency labours an institutional bias against him”. The petition has informed that in March, the investigating agency applied to the trial court, describing the petitioner as a “suspect” and seeking his voice sample for comparison with calls purportedly intercepted by the Income Tax Department on Moin Qureshi's phone numbers. Claiming that there is no basis for treating him as a “suspect” now, the petitioner has contended that the trial court order allowing CBI's request for collection of voice sample has left him “vulnerable to unjustifiable and arbitrary interference with his liberty”.

