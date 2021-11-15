Left Menu

Defense lawyer in Ahmaud Arbery trial asks for Jesse Jackson to be removed from court

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:43 IST
Defense lawyer in Ahmaud Arbery trial asks for Jesse Jackson to be removed from court

A defense lawyer for one of the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in their southern Georgia neighborhood unsuccessfully asked a Georgia judge to remove Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom on Monday.

The request by Kevin Gough comes after his similarly unsuccessful attempt last week to get the court to prevent any more "Black pastors" attending the trial after Rev. Al Sharpton, another civil rights leader, was seen sitting with Arbery's parents in the court's public gallery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021