12 Delhi Police drivers dismissed for using fake driving licences during recruitment

As many as 12 Delhi Police drivers have been dismissed after a departmental enquiry revealed that they were recruited using fake driving licences, the police said. The drivers have been identified as Vinod, Gajraj, Manjeet, Kanwar Pal, Rakesh, Ram Niwas, Hemant, Ravinder, Satish, Ashok, Vikash and Tej. Order for their sacking was issued on November 12 by the police.

As per police, these recruitments were made in 2007. As per the police, Delhi Police got to know about the fraud in recruitments when in 2012, a person named Sultan Singh had applied for the position of the driver. He had shown a licence in which he claimed was made from Mathura. But upon verification by the Special Branch, it was found that the licence was not issued by the Mathura authority, Delhi Police added.

Later, on suspicion of Delhi Police officials, the investigation of the driving licence of 81 candidates admitted in 2007 was given to the Crime Branch. The police got to know of fraud in the recruitment and documents were sent to Mathura RTO. In 2019, Delhi Police got to know that the RTO in Mathura had no records of licences of 31 drivers. An FIR was filed and on basis of witness statements and documents available on record in the DE file, the 12 drivers were dismissed. (ANI)

