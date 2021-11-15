Left Menu

2 men held for multiple robbery, snatching cases in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:46 IST
2 men held for multiple robbery, snatching cases in central Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two men allegedly involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robberies were arrested under ''Operation Sachet'' launched in the central district of Delhi to curb street crimes, police said on Monday.

Accused Vikram (37), who was declared as a bad character by Sultanpuri police station, has been found to be involved in 96 cases while his associate Sandeep (35) from Aman Vihar area was found to be involved in 142 cases, they said.

Both the accused have also been booked under MCOCA, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that during patrolling at Ganga Mandir Marg, Head Constable Rohitas Singh on Sunday was tipped off that two snatchers will come on a motorcycle with an intention to indulge in snatching.

Police said the duo were nabbed after a brief chase by the policemen who managed to overpower them.

The motorcycle used in the offence was recovered along with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021