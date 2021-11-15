Left Menu

PM Modi to address inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Nov 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 17, 2021, at 10 AM via video conferencing, said a press release from the Prime Minister Office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:46 IST
PM Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 17, 2021, at 10 AM via video conferencing, said a press release from the Prime Minister Office.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021. To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be held in Shimla on November 17-18 2021. The first Conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur and Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh will be present on the occasion. (ANI)

