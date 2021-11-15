Nagaland to bring SARFAESI Act in Assembly

Kohima, Nov 15 (PTI): Nagaland government will table the SARFAESI Act, 2002 in the forthcoming session of the Assembly scheduled to commence from November 25 and subsequently bring in state land laws to limit auction of confiscated properties of borrowers in Nagaland to locals.

Speaking on the sidelines of an official programme here, Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs Neiba Kronu said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Select Committee on SARFAESI Act, 2002 on Monday.

The State Assembly on February 15 referred the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 to the select committee, contending that provisions of the legislation were in conflict to Article 371A of the Constitution, which says that no act of Parliament shall come into effect in Nagaland without the assembly adopting it.

Kronu said after thorough deliberations on the implication of the SARFAESI Act, 2002 to the provisions of Article 371(A) of the Constitution and also taking the opinion of the Advocate General of Nagaland through video conference, the Committee decided to table it in the next Assembly.

“We have thoroughly studied whether the Act and Article 371(A) will clash and it is clear (it won’t)”, he said. The SARFAESI Act 2002 was enacted by Parliament to empowers banks and financial institutions of India to take over the assets and properties of a borrower to recover an unpaid bad debt.

The Minister said the Committee felt that even if a bank confiscates the mortgages property in Nagaland, it should be sold only to the indigenous inhabitants and not to outsiders. SARFAESI Act is a central Act and even the court cannot interfere if the property is confiscated by the bank, ''but we will have our own land law so that the mortgaged property is not allowed to be sold to outsiders,'' he said.

Asked if the government would amend or add a clause on safeguarding the land and property in the SARFAESI Act, Kronu said being a central Act it cannot be amended by the State but “even if it is there it won’t affect our land and economy”. In this, he asserted that the State Level Bankers Committee has agreed to the letter of the state government that the confiscated land and property should not be sold to the outsiders. ''Now it is very clear,'' he said.

Asked on the proposed Land Laws of the State, the Minister said the Land Revenue department is working hard to have ''our own land law as the State cannot continue using the Assam Land Laws.'' The government has given two months time to the Land Revenue Department JRC JRC

