RS Secretariat cites convention, refutes 'misleading reports' about Vice President skipping ceremony on Nehru's birth anniversary

Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Monday that "misleading reports" in a section of media alluding to the absence of Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had caused him "deep distress" and that the Vice President never attends such ceremonies as a matter of convention.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:54 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Monday that "misleading reports" in a section of media alluding to the absence of Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had caused him "deep distress" and that the Vice President never attends such ceremonies as a matter of convention. In a rejoinder, the Secretariat said it was misleading to suggest the Chairman skipped the event held on November 14.

"This has reference to reports in a section of the media alluding to the absence of Vice President of India M.Venkaiah Naidu at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament on November 14, 2021 on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru. In this regard, it is hereby stated that Vice President never attends such ceremonies organized in the Central Hall of Parliament as a matter of convention and it was misleading to suggest that he skipped the ceremony yesterday," the rejoinder said. "The said misleading reports have caused deep distress to the Vice President," it added.

The rejoinder also said that the Chairman, who was out of Delhi yesterday, paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru and the same was reported in the media. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said in a tweet that the presiding officers of the two Houses were not present at the function in the central hall to pay tributes to the Nehru. He also said that no union minister was present.

"Extraordinary scene today in Parliament at the traditional function to mark the birth anniversary of those whose portraits adorn the Central Hall. Speaker Lok Sabha absent. Chairman Rajya Sabha absent. Not a single Minister present. Can it get more atrocious than this?!" he had tweeted. Following Ramesh' reaction, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien said that "it is not a surprise anymore."

"Nothing surprises me anymore. This dispensation is destroying India's great institutions, including Parliament one day at a time," he had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

