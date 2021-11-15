Left Menu

Tripura: Two journalists booked for instigating communal hatred get bail

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gomati District on Monday granted conditional bail to two journalists-- Samriddhi K Shakunia and Swarna Jha-- nabbed late on Sunday night under the charges of instigating communal hatred between religious communities.

ANI | Udaipur (Tripura) | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:00 IST
Tripura: Two journalists booked for instigating communal hatred get bail
Advocate Pijush Biswas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gomati District on Monday granted conditional bail to two journalists-- Samriddhi K Shakunia and Swarna Jha-- nabbed late on Sunday night under the charges of instigating communal hatred between religious communities. The bail was granted in lieu of Rs 75,000 personal bail bonds for each of them and the Court had directed them to appear before the police at Kakraban police station where the case was first lodged against them. However, they have been freed from police custody for now and allowed to stay the Monday night at any private accommodation, advocate Pijush Biswas who pleaded with the Court on their behalf told ANI.

"As you know two journalists of HW network were arrested by the police and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Gomati, Udaipur today. In the police forwarding, the police framed charges against them for instigating communal hatred between two communities. They (Police) invoked charges under Indian Penal Code section 153A, 153B and 120B. After going through the FIR, I informed the Court that allegations made in the FIR do not constitute such offence", he said. Biswas also kept on saying that they did not attempt to incite any community while visiting the areas. "I have referred to a judgement of the Supreme Court pertaining to the violence on non-Meghalayans when indigenous residents attacked the non-tribal population of the region. There was a news item that tried to present the facts stating that non-tribal residents are not getting enough security in the state of Meghalaya. The Supreme Court quashed the FIR. Based on what, there is no iota of evidence that could establish their offence under charges framed against the accused persons", he said adding that the CJM has pronounced the order in favour of granting bail.

According to Biswas, the bail was granted in one direction that they would appear before the Kakraban police station tomorrow. They have consented to appear before the Court and also laid a condition of Rs 75,000 bail bond for each of them. (ANI)

