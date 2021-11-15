U.S journalist Danny Fenster says he wasn't starved or beaten in captivity in Myanmar
American journalist Danny Fenster said upon arrival in Doha on Monday that he was not starved or beaten in captivity in Myanmar.
Fenster was released from prison on Monday after negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta in Myanmar.
