Left Menu

Defense lawyer in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial seeks to have Jesse Jackson removed from court

The same lawyer, Kevin Gough, made a similarly unsuccessful attempt last week to get the court to prevent any more "Black pastors" attending the trial after Rev. Al Sharpton, another civil rights leader, was seen sitting with Arbery's parents in the public gallery. After the jury was sent out, Gough stood and said he objected to what he called "an icon in the civil rights movement" sitting next to Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:08 IST
Defense lawyer in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial seeks to have Jesse Jackson removed from court

A lawyer for one of the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in their southern Georgia neighborhood failed in an attempt to have the judge remove civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom on Monday. The same lawyer, Kevin Gough, made a similarly unsuccessful attempt last week to get the court to prevent any more "Black pastors" attending the trial after Rev. Al Sharpton, another civil rights leader, was seen sitting with Arbery's parents in the public gallery.

After the jury was sent out, Gough stood and said he objected to what he called "an icon in the civil rights movement" sitting next to Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones. He said the presence might influence jurors. "How many pastors does the Arbery family have?" he said, referring to a similar objection he had made to Sharpton's visit. "The seats in the public gallery of a courtroom are not like courtside seats at a Lakers game."

Judge Timothy Walmsley was audibly exasperated as he rejected the motion by Gough, saying the court's ruling last week that he would not issue any blanket bans on who could enter a public courtroom would still stand. He said he was not aware that Jackson was in the room until Gough made his motion. The judge said it was odd that Gough kept objecting to Black pastors showing up and that he was "done talking about it."

"At this point, I'm not exactly sure what you're doing," the judge said. "It's almost as if you’re just trying to keep continuing this for purposes other than just bringing it to the court's attention and I find that objectionable." Gough then said he wanted to move for a mistrial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021