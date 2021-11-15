EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:10 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth round of sanctions in the Belarus migrant crisis, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.
The measures will affect individuals and companies and be finalised in the coming days, Borrell told reporters in Brussels after meeting his EU counterparts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Borrell
- Brussels
- Josep
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European union calls for immediate, meaningful ceasefire in Ethiopia
EU to broaden Belarus sanctions on Monday - Borrell
EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says
CM Kejriwal meets European Union Ambassador to India, discusses Covid situation in Delhi
Migration flows to Belarus under control: Josep Borrell