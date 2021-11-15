Left Menu

Two militants, one civilian killed in encounter in J&K

Two unidentified militants and a civilian were killed in an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Hyderpora area of the city on Monday, police said.The encounter broke out near Classic Hospital here when security forces launched an anti-militancy operation, a police official said.

The encounter broke out near Classic Hospital here when security forces launched an anti-militancy operation, a police official said. He said two militants were killed in the gunbattle, while a civilian also lost his life. The deceased civilian has been identified as a 44-year-old businessman, Mohammad Altaf Bhat, a resident of Old Barzulla locality. Bhat owned a hardware store and a cement dealership near the scene of the encounter, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, the official added.

