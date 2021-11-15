Left Menu

Mamata's election petition: HC grants time to Suvendu to file written statement

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:26 IST
Mamata's election petition: HC grants time to Suvendu to file written statement
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted time till November 29 to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to file written statement in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's challenge of his election from Nandigram.

The court said a plea by Adhikari, a BJP leader, for adjournment of the proceedings till disposal of his transfer application of the case by the Supreme Court will be considered on December 1 along with the main petition.

Justice Shampa Sarkar, allowing an application by Adhikari's lawyers for extension of time to file the written statement, directed that it ''must be filed within two weeks i.e. November 29, 2021 peremptorily''.

The court had earlier directed Adhikari to file the written statement by November 15.

His lawyers submitted that the statement has not yet been finalised, but the draft has been prepared.

Advocate General S N Mookerjee, appearing for Banerjee, opposed the prayer for extension of time.

Mookerjee submitted that the BJP MLA is intentionally avoiding filing of the written statement only to linger and delay the proceedings.

He stated that the provisions of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 mandate that such proceedings must be completed within a period of six months.

Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the election petition of Banerjee challenging the election result that declared him as winner from Nandigram constituency to any other high court.

Receiving an affidavit of compliance by Banerjee's counsel, Justice Sarkar noted that the petitioner has complied with the earlier order of this court with regard to payment of fine. Justice Kausik Chanda, who was earlier assigned the election petition of Banerjee, had released it on an application by her for recusal, while imposing a cost of Rs 5 lakh on her. Adhikari, a protege turned adversary of the Trinamool Congress supremo, defeated her from the Nandigram constituency by 1,956 votes in the assembly election held earlier in the year. She was later elected to the assembly in a by-poll.

Banerjee in June filed an election petition before the Calcutta High Court praying for declaring the election of Adhikari from Nandigram as null and void.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021