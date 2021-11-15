Left Menu

K'taka's views to be considered before river-link finalisation

Shah instructed the Jal Shakti Ministry to go ahead only after considering Karnatakas contention. The Chief Minister also said he had urged the Union government to take appropriate measures to issue the gazette notification on Krishna Water Tribunal-2 award.The Centre has to take a stand.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:41 IST
K'taka's views to be considered before river-link finalisation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed officials to consider the State's viewpoint before finalising a project to link peninsular rivers.

Speaking to reporters after having returned from Tirupati where he attended the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Shah, he said, ''I stressed on Karnataka's stand that before preparing the detailed project report on interlinking of the Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Palar rivers, the States' share of water should be decided. Shah instructed the Jal Shakti Ministry to go ahead only after considering Karnataka's contention.'' The Chief Minister also said he had urged the Union government to take appropriate measures to issue the gazette notification on Krishna Water Tribunal-2 award.

''The Centre has to take a stand. It's been 10 years," he said.

To a question on the Mekedatu project, Bommai said he raised it, but it could not be taken up for discussion as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (M K Stalin) did not attend the meeting, while asserting his government's willingness to go ahead with it.

The State is in constant touch with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and Minister regarding the implementation of the Mekedatu project, he said, ''The issue was discussed with legal experts during my recent visit to Delhi.'' The meeting also discussed providing necessary land for the Metro Rail project in Bengaluru, measures to avoid use of antibiotics in fishing, quick disposal of POCSO cases by filing of charge-sheet in a given time-frame, Bommai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021