Left Menu

J&K launches campaign for implementation of welfare schemes at grassroots level

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:45 IST
J&K launches campaign for implementation of welfare schemes at grassroots level
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government will launch a public outreach campaign to raise awareness and to ensure effective implementation of flagship and other schemes at the grassroots level, officials said on Monday.

The 10-point campaign shall give a renewed push to the implementation of employment and other beneficiary-oriented schemes. The objective of the campaign is to achieve quantifiable results within specific timelines, they said.

The campaign will include targeted delivery of health insurance among the rural population, quantifiable panchayat-wise self employment, and installation of functional household tap water connection to eight lakh houses besides mass public programmes to facilitate Jan Bhagidari by making government processes more transparent and easily accessible to encourage people's participation in the development process, an official spokesperson said.

The programme will also include making Swachhta a mass movement in the villages as well as in municipal limits, and will target plantation activities in all panchayats, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021