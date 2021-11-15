Left Menu

Cafe on re-used bus: Foodie Wheels rolled out in Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 15 (PTI): A two-tier cafe in a double-decker bus alongside the Vaikom backwaters is one of the initiatives termed Foodie Wheels launched by the Kerala government to promote tourism and re- use the useless buses of the state transport authority, the KSRTC.

The Foodie Wheels project has been launched by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC).

The bus, which has an air-conditioned area on the lower deck and an open-air cafe on the upper deck, was inaugurated by State Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas in the presence of Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju, according to the latter's post on Facebook.

''You can sit here comfortably in the scenic atmosphere of Vaikom backwaters and enjoy the delicious dishes. This is one of the projects to transform and re-use the useless KSRTC buses,'' Raju said in his post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

