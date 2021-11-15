Prosecution starts closing arguments in trial of U.S. teen Rittenhouse

The prosecution kicked off closing arguments on Monday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, aiming to convince the jury that the teenager opened fire during protests in Wisconsin without justification and with a disregard for human life. The defense will follow with it final address to the jury and is expected to highlight the considerable evidence presented at trial supporting Rittenhouse's argument that he was attacked before he fired his semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle, killing two men and wounding a third https://www.reuters.com/world/us/how-kyle-rittenhouse-went-cleaning-graffiti-shooting-3-people-2021-11-11.

The jury will then begin deliberations and attempt to form a consensus on guilt or innocence in the most closely watched case involving a civilian's right to self-defense since George Zimmerman was acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, in 2013. Like Zimmerman, Rittenhouse has emerged as a divisive figure, viewed as heroic by some conservatives who favor expansive gun rights and as a symbol of an out-of-control American gun culture by many on the left.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, who turned 28 this month, in the city of Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. The shootings took place during protests - marred by arson, rioting and looting - that followed the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down. Rittenhouse, who has pleaded not guilty and testified last week that he acted in self-defense, faces life in prison if convicted. He was 17 at the time of the shootings.

Earlier Monday, the trial judge dismissed a misdemeanor charge against Rittenhouse for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used in the shootings. Judge Bruce Schroeder sided with the defense argument that there were exceptions in the law that appeared to allow for Rittenhouse to possess the semi-automatic rifle.

While a misdemeanor charge, its dismissal carries symbolic significance for a case that has captured the attention of the public in part because it involved a teenager roaming the streets with a semi-automatic rifle who was not immediately brought into custody by the police in Kenosha.

