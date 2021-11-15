Saudi-led coalition says redeployment in Yemen meant to back government forces elsewhere
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:02 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday a redeployment of its forces from the western coast was meant to back Yemeni government forces on other fronts, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said, citing coalition spokesman General Turki al-Malki.
Yemeni forces under a Saudi-led coalition said on Friday they had withdrawn from around the main Red Sea port of Hodeidah held by their foes the Houthis to help deter the Iran-aligned group's advances in other parts of Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
