Conspiracy theorist Jones found guilty by default in U.S. school shooting defamation lawsuits -NYT

Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, claimed the shooting, in which 20 children and six school employees were shot dead at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, was fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media. In response, several parents sued Jones and Infowars, as well as its parent company, for defamation in both Texas and Connecticut.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:02 IST
A court in Connecticut granted a legal victory to the families of victims of a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School by ruling that Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, was guilty of defamation by default, the New York Times reported on Monday. Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, claimed the shooting, in which 20 children and six school employees were shot dead at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, was fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media.

In response, several parents sued Jones and Infowars, as well as its parent company, for defamation in both Texas and Connecticut. Infowars is based in Texas. A judge in Connecticut Superior Court ruled on Monday that because Jones refused to turn over documents ordered by the courts, including financial records, he was guilty by default, the New York Times reported.

The ruling combines with three previous rulings in Texas to grant the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims four victories in four defamation lawsuits against Jones.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

