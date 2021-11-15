Left Menu

38 kg ganja seized, 6 arrested in Jharkhand

15-11-2021
38 kg ganja seized, 6 arrested in Jharkhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

At least 38 kg of ganja was seized and six people arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided three houses on Madhushala Road in Hussainabad police station area and seized cannabis worth Rs 4 lakh, and arrested three couples from there, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

The ganja was brought from Bihar's Sasaram district and was being stuffed into jute bags for sale in Palamu, he said, adding Rs 6,800 in cash was also seized.

The accused were booked under NDPS Act, and produced before a court which sent them to 14 days in judicial custody.

