Left Menu

UK police carry out controlled explosion after Liverpool blast

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:07 IST
UK police carry out controlled explosion after Liverpool blast
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police said on Monday they had conducted a controlled explosion after a blast in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday which was declared a terrorist incident by the authorities.

"Officers investigating the explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital yesterday... have carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution at Sefton Park in Liverpool as part of the ongoing investigation," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and the investigation continues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021